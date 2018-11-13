Local cemetery gravesites decorated with American flags

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Blank Check Society (BCS) of America, Leon County Chapter, placed American flags on the graves of 64 veterans laid to rest at the Boland Family Cemetery and Waukeenah United Methodist Church Cemetery on Sunday, October 21. BCS membership consists of veterans or family members of a veteran, living or deceased, who want to be part of a brotherhood that honors veterans. BCS members possess a deep appreciation for America's veterans and love for their country. BCS members travel, mostly by motorcycle, to local cemeteries placing flags on veteran's gravesites and perform clean-up as needed. This particular chapter serves Jefferson, Leon and Wakulla cemeteries. Since its inception in 2017, BCS Leon County has placed 1,900+ flags. 27 cemeteries were served in Leon County and eight in Jefferson County including Roseland, Oakfield and the Old City Cemetery Monticello. If you are interested in participating in this caring group of patriots, or have questions, email to Ride Captain John Vickers at tin-can@ comcast.net or contact Jefferson County resident and Chapter Vice President Frank Kolb at (850) 491-1262 or lonesailor84@ outlook.com.