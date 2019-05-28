Local children receive free bikes and helmets

Ashley Hunter,

ECB Publishing, Inc.

On Saturday, April 27, several local cycling enthusiasts, community partners and bicycle shops turned out at the Jefferson Somerset campus.

Multiple rows of bikes, shiny and ready to be ridden, were lined up – waiting on their new owners to come and claim them.

The bike giveaway was coordinated by Jefferson Outreach for Youth (JOY), as an extension of the outreach's Christmas bike giveaway last year in December.

During the Christmas bike event, families signed up to receive free bicycles for their children, but due to a larger list of names than donated bikes, not every child was able to receive a free bicycle.

On April 27, however, the families who were not able to pick up a bike in December were invited to visit the Jefferson Somerset campus from 9 a.m. until noon that Saturday and pick up a newly donated bike for their child.

In addition to the bike giveaway, children were also given a bike safety demonstration by local cycling enthusiasts as well as free bicycle helmets from the Jefferson County Health Department.

“This was special, as we haven't had a bike safety demonstration in the past,” said Jefferson County Property Appraiser Angela Gray, who is also an involved member of JOY.

The 45-50 donated bicycles were given to JOY by Doug and Kathy Kirk, County Commissioner Betsy Barfield, Bird Legs Bicycles and Zef Fessenden.

The bike safety demonstration was provided by the Bicycle House of Tallahassee and Capital City Cyclists.