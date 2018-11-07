Local Election Results

adminCommunity News, Front Page

8:45 p.m. UPDATE: Final (unofficial) results with 16 out of 16 precincts reporting. Here are the current standings for Jefferson County's local elections.

Sheriff

Mac McNeill - 3,349
William "Bill" Massey - 2,731
Mike Fillyaw - 1,255
Jerry Sutphin - 34

County Commissioner 2

Gene Hall - 593
Adam Fato - 440
Derrick Jennings - 213

County Commissioner 4

Betsy Barfield - 1,094
Keith Cook - 424

City Council 2

Gloria Cox - 896
Sara Lynn LaDelfa-Kirsch - 254

8:39 p.m. UPDATE: 15 out of 16 precincts reporting. Here are the current standings for Jefferson County's local elections.

Sheriff

Mac McNeill - 3,117
William "Bill" Massey - 2,621
Mike Fillyaw - 1,234
Jerry Sutphin - 33

County Commissioner 2

Gene Hall - 593
Adam Fato - 440
Derrick Jennings - 213

County Commissioner 4

Betsy Barfield - 1,094
Keith Cook - 424

City Council 2

Gloria Cox - 896
Sara Lynn LaDelfa-Kirsch - 254

8:24 p.m. UPDATE: 12 out of 16 precincts reporting. Here are the current standings for Jefferson County's local elections.

Sheriff

Mac McNeill - 2,609
William "Bill" Massey - 2,315
Mike Fillyaw - 1,104
Jerry Sutphin - 30

County Commissioner 2

Gene Hall - 593
Adam Fato - 440
Derrick Jennings - 213

County Commissioner 4

Betsy Barfield - 705
Keith Cook - 274

City Council 2

Gloria Cox - 896
Sara Lynn LaDelfa-Kirsch - 254

8:15 p.m. EARLY VOTING REPORT: 5 out of 16 precincts reporting. Here are the current standings for Jefferson County's local elections.

Sheriff

Mac McNeill - 2,101
William "Bill" Massey - 1,810
Mike Fillyaw - 843
Jerry Sutphin - 25

County Commissioner 2

Gene Hall - 593
Adam Fato - 440
Derrick Jennings - 213

County Commissioner 4

Betsy Barfield - 563
Keith Cook - 213

City Council 2

Gloria Cox - 838
Sara Lynn LaDelfa-Kirsch - 229

Related Posts

November 8, 2018

Veteran’s Day Breakfast and Parade

November 8, 2018

November 6, 2018

Gillum crusades North Florida, visits Monticello