Local Election Results

8:45 p.m. UPDATE: Final (unofficial) results with 16 out of 16 precincts reporting. Here are the current standings for Jefferson County's local elections.
Sheriff
Mac McNeill - 3,349
William "Bill" Massey - 2,731
Mike Fillyaw - 1,255
Jerry Sutphin - 34
County Commissioner 2
Gene Hall - 593
Adam Fato - 440
Derrick Jennings - 213
County Commissioner 4
Betsy Barfield - 1,094
Keith Cook - 424
City Council 2
Gloria Cox - 896
Sara Lynn LaDelfa-Kirsch - 254
