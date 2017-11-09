Local Farm Bureau Officials Recognized During Statewide Meeting

Story Submitted

From Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, over 600 people from across the state traveled to Ponte Vedra, Fl. to attend Florida Farm Bureau Federation’s 76th Annual Meeting.

During the three days of the meeting, delegates and attendees discussed ways to improve their county Farm Bureaus, learned about new programs designed to help their members and discussed several means of improving agricultural conditions.

The meeting also included award and recognition programs to honor outstanding young farmers and ranchers, state lawmakers and the accomplishments of county Farm Bureaus and individual members for their distinguished service to agriculture.