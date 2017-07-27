Local farmers make ‘Field to the Hill’ trip

Debbie Snapp

Members of the Jefferson County Farm Bureau visited with Florida’s Congressional delegation in Washington, D.C. earlier this year to discuss various federal policies that affect agricultural producers. The visit included a series of conversations on the North American Free Trade Agreement, tax issues that burden farm families, and immigration reform.

Meetings held as part of Florida Farm Bureau’s 'Field to the Hill' trip also gave farmers and ranchers opportunities to engage in discussions with U.S. Department of Agriculture officials about proposals for the new farm bill.

This volunteer initiative was an example of our national tradition of citizen participation in representative government.

Jefferson County Farm Bureau President Ernest Fulford said, “Our members presented responsible policy suggestions on behalf of farm families in our state. I appreciate their willingness to make the effort to join us on this trip.

“I also want to thank our Congressional delegation for the hospitable welcome we received while we were in Washington,” he added. “We had positive sessions with our national representatives. I know they will keep our perspectives in mind as they consider policies that have a direct impact upon farm families in Florida.”