Local Man Killed

Emerald G. Parsons

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Brett King, 33, of Lamont, was killed Saturday, Nov. 18 in a tragic car wreck, in Taylor County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports, King was a passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro being driven by Matthew York, 30, of Baxley, Ga. Also a passenger in the car was 25-year-old Brett Bassett, of Perry.

Around 6:00 p.m. the Camaro was traveling south on CR 359 (Paul Poppel Road) in the southbound lane. As the vehicle approached a right-hand curve, it traveled across the northbound lane and left the roadway, into the east ditch. The Camaro then became airborne across the eastbound ditch and continued to travel in a southeasterly direction. It landed in the east ditch and then traveled into a wooded area. The vehicle struck several trees, overturned onto its roof and burst into flames; becoming totally engulfed, with all three occupants inside. All three men were pronounced deceased at the scene.

King was a lifelong resident of Jefferson County and was Chief Deputy Property Appraiser for the Jefferson County Property Appraiser’s Office. He is survived by his wife Ashley Carroll King; his father Jerry Douglas King; mother Sarah Reams King (Bill); his father-in-law Troy Carroll and his mother-in-law Kim Carroll.

Funeral services will be held at the Lamont Baptist Church, on Friday Nov. 24, at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation at the church prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Walker Cemetery in Madison County.