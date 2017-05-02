Local mapping project accepted at conference

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

In about two weeks, when the Royal Society holds its London conference, titled “Lost and future worlds: marine palaeolandscapes and the historic impact of long-term climate change,” Jefferson County and the Aucilla Research Institute (ARI) will be represented.

Jessica Cook Hale, a doctoral student at the University of Georgia, will be there to display and talk about a poster highlighting some of the results of the mapping project that ARI member Dr. George Cole recently completed of the prehistoric channels of the Aucilla and Econfina rivers.

Mind, we’re talking about the Royal Society, an England-based fellowship that boasts being the oldest scientific academy in continuous existence since the 1600s and whose illustrious members have included the world’s most eminent scientists, including the likes of Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin and Albert Einstein in the past, and Jocelyn Bell Burnell, Richard Dawkins and Stephen Hawking today.

This is also the same Royal Society that published Newton’s Principia Mathematica and Benjamin Franklin’s kite experiment, among other great works. And soon, a poster showing the potential archeological treasures just off the coast of Jefferson County will be given space at the Royal Society’s May 15-16 conference in the Chicheley Hall Conference Hotel in London.

The poster, which Dr. Cole and FSU graduate student Zachary Joanos were recently creating at the Gerry Medical Center, will contain images and data from the ARI mapping project, the goal being to show how bathymetric LIDAR systems can be used to study past civilizations.

Airborne LIDAR systems like the one that Dr. Cole utilized in the ARI mapping project, employ, as he explains it, a laser with a wavelength in the green spectrum that is able to penetrate water and reveal the underwater topography; as opposed to red infrared lasers, which typically reflect off the surface.

“The LIDAR systems designed for bathymetry use an additional sensor with a green laser that penetrates the water and is ultimately reflected from the submerged land surface,” Dr. Cole explains.

He and Joanos plan to present highlights of the project in the condensed format of a poster for maximum visual and data impact. Which poster will include the mounds and other signs of prehistoric human habitation revealed by the mapping.

On a recent weekday, for example, when the Monticello News visited the Gerry facility, Joanos, who is studying geospatial geographic information systems, utilize computer graphics to create a high-resolution 3-D image of an underwater spring and a nearby mound that the mapping project revealed in the former channel of the Econfina River about a mile offshore.

And poking out of the confines of the crater-like underwater spring image that Joanos created, in accordance with the mapping’s findings, is a partially submerged object that appears manmade and that Dr. Cole surmises could be an uncharted derelict vessel. Or who knows what. It will require further research and actual diving at the site to determine the exact nature, identity, dimensions and composition of whatever the object, work that the ARI hopes to accomplish later with subsequent funding.

Dr. Cole’s hope is eventually to be able to explore and further document the mounds (believed to be middens, or prehistoric manmade deposits containing shells, animal bones and other refuse of human habitation). He wants as well to explore others of the interesting landmarks that the mapping project has revealed along and alongside the contours of the two ancient riverbeds.

All told, the ARI project mapped 6.6 miles by a quarter mile of the Aucilla River and 4.4 miles by 1/15th mile of the Econfina River offshore, all of it offshore and submerged in the Gulf.

From Dr. Cole’s telling, the opportunity to present the poster at the Royal Society conference came about relatively easy.

“Jessica mentioned she was going to attend the conference and I made a poster and they accepted it,” he said simply.

No big deal, right? Except that the project’s findings are big deal, as Dr. Cole well suggests in his 16-page treatise. Indeed, the high-resolution imagery of portions of the submerged paleo-channels of the Aucilla and Econfina rivers in the Gulf further attest to the presence human activity and habitation in the region when Florida’s landmass extended far into what is now the Gulf of Mexico, and it will undoubtedly spur further scientific inquiry into the archaeological treasures contained therein.

Already, as Dr. Cole points out, research at an underwater site in the Aucilla River has uncovered evidence of human activity and habitation in this region dating back 14,500 years, which is much earlier that earlier theories put man’s presence in the Americas and that has put into question when and how the first people came to the Americas.

No wonder the Royal Society found the work of interest and allowed it space at its conference.