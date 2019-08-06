Local officials prepare for legislative session

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

With the 2020 Florida legislative session set to begin on Jan. 14, local officials have already begun drafting the county's request list for lawmakers.

Typically, the legislative sessions begin in March. The Florida Constitution, however, allows the Legislature to start the sessions at other times during even-numbered years, which the lawmakers have done in 2016 and 2018.

In keeping with the January timetable, county commissioners recently began discussing what should be the county's priority projects for next year's session, their idea to finalize the list by the first week of August.

So far, the one ask on the list, per the discussion, is a funding request for the A-Building's restoration, on which the county has spent about $4 million and expects to spend another $2 million to complete.

Another of the possible requests, per the discussion, would be funding for an agriculture center, a facility for which the timing may have finally arrived.

Commission Chairwoman Betsy Barfield initiated the discussion on Thursday evening, July 18, saying it was time to begin drafting the county's want list, with Clerk of Court Kirk Reams throwing a little cold water on the idea.

“I'm all for throwing spaghetti against the wall to see what sticks, but I'm discouraged by what I see,” Reams said, noting that the Legislature hadn't funded very many local projects in recent years.

To which comment, Barfield repeated the county's longstanding mantra, “If you don't ask, you don't get.”

Definitely, the A-Building funding should be priority, Barfield said, noting that she had recently viewed the architect's drawing for the completion of the building and had been impressed by the level of detail in the plans.

Reams next shared an email that he had received from Chris Doolin, a veteran lobbyist for the Florida Association of Counties (FAC). In the email, Reams said Doolin informed him that the state was asking counties that were looking for funding to build agriculture centers to submit applications. For several consecutive years a few years back, this county repeatedly applied for funding for an ag center to no avail.

Commissioners decided that now might be an opportune time to revive the ag center plan and submit it for the funding, especially in conjunction with a funding request for a canopy roof over the horse arena.

“The deadline for submission is Oct. 1,” Reams said. “If we want to do this we have to move on it pretty quick and tie it to a canopy over the horse area.”

Again, however, he reminded the board that the odds of getting legislative funding were slim, given the Legislature's track record in recent years.

Reams also mentioned the possibility of securing a small county courthouse grant (SCCG) for the A-Building, in conjunction with the ask to the Legislature, given that the architectural plans call for creation of a courtroom in the upstairs of the historic structure.

Reams noted that Lafayette County had received “an exorbitant amount” to restore its courthouse clock in Mayo via the SCCG. And a like grant had been awarded to Walton County in the amount of $9 million for the restoration of its courthouse, Reams said. He thought it warranted this county applying for an SCCG to supplement any money that the county might receive from the Legislature for the A-Building.

In the end, the commission resolved to apply for the agri-center funding, seek $500,000 from the Legislature for the A-Building restoration and repeat the list of standard requests that the county submits annually, what commissioners have come to call “maintaining the base”.

They briefly discussed pursuing legislative funding to supplement the $1.2 million in Restore Act monies that the county is scheduled to receive for broadband, but decided against the idea in the end. The Restore Act monies derive from the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf and the penalties that BP had to pay.