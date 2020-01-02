Local players receive All Big-bend honors

Rick Patrick

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Several players from both Jefferson Somerset and Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) are among those honored with inclusion on All Big-bend Football Team, published by the Tallahassee Democrat. In all, 12 Monticello players garnered first team, second team, third team or honorable mention honors.

Detrevian “Trey’ Nealy, a wide receiver for the Tigers, was named to the All Big-bend First Team Offense. Nealy had 68 receptions for 978 yards and 10 touchdowns, playing from the receiver position. On defense, Nealy had 45 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns. Nealy also had two kick-off returns for touchdowns.

Warrior running back Jared Grant was named to the Second Team Offense. Grant had 1,157 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns for the Warriors.

ACA kicker Brandon Hannon was also named to the Second Team Offense. Hannon hit 40 of 41 extra-point kicks and had a perfect three-for-three in field goal attempts, with a long of 42 yards. Hannon also had 477 yards rushing, with 10 rushing touchdowns and 249 receiving yards with two receiving touchdowns.

Jefferson's Jaquan Coasey, ACA's Liam Mediate and ACA's Brady Browning were all named to the Third Team Offense. Lance Footman and Gekobe Smith, both of Jefferson Somerset, were named to the Third Team Defense.

Jordan Elliot, from Jefferson Somerset, and Nathan Dukes from ACA were named Honorable Mention Offensive Players. Austin Hebert and Dalton Anderson, both of ACA, received Defensive Honorable Mention honors.

The Jefferson Somerset Tigers progressed to the Class 1A Region Two Regional Semi-final game in the state playoffs during the 2019 season. Meanwhile, the ACA Warriors had a perfect 9-0 regular season during their 2019 campaign.