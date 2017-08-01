Local players win Watermelon Softball Tournament

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The 41st annual Watermelon Softball Tournament was held on June 9 and 10, with 18 teams from as far away as Tifton Georgia, Bainbridge Georgia, Jacksonville, and Lake City participating. Several local teams played including the 'Glass Bats' with Coach Dustin Roberts and teammate Billy Jack Rutledge.

Games began on Friday night but the majority of games were played on Saturday, with the final game starting at 12:30 midnight on Saturday.

Placing 4th in the tournament was 'Treedom,' out of Jacksonville.

Placing 3rd in the tournament was 'Scoregas,' out of Moultrie Georgia, with player and coach Austin Odum.

Placing 2nd in the tournament, after playing eight games on Saturday, was 'JSG,' with player and coach Chuck Moore. This team had players from Tallahassee and Bainbridge.

Taking 1st place in the tournament was 'TCM' (Tri-County Merchants,') with player and coach Alex Baker and teammates from Jefferson, Leon, and Wakulla counties. There were also two players from Liberty County. The team went undefeated through the tournament taking first place honors.

Player Robby Coles was recognized as 'Most Valuable Player' for his defensive efforts and for batting a (.826) on Saturday. Cousins Bradley (.714) and Brandon (.750) were recognized for contributing to the winning effort.

Also contributing to the win were: Jeff Lewis (.783,) RayRay Glisson (.762,) Alex Baker (.700,) Brenton Bailey (.652,) Robert 'Skip' Skipper (.609,) Lee Nichols (.571,) Mike Holm (.571,) and Ira Brown (.875,) playing in two games and batting.

For more information about this event contact Jefferson County Parks and Recreation, 1380 Mamie Scott Drive, Manager Mike Holm at 850-342-0240.