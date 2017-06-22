Local resident inducted into Huntsman’s Hall of Fame

It is an honor usually awarded posthumously, but on May 27, 2017, C. Martin Wood III’s lifetime achievements earned him induction into the Huntsman’s Hall of Fame at Morven Park, Leesburg, VA, while he was still very much alive.

Wood, a resident of Monticello, founded Live Oak Hounds in 1974, the same year he met and married Daphne Flowers Wood, and together they have set the standard for foxhunting done properly. From breeding outstanding foxhounds to introducing new people to the sport to encouraging and educating hound show judges, to training hunting staff, his efforts have improved the sport nationwide. Now, there are few top hunts in either the U.S. or Canada that do not have Live Oak hounds on their lists.

In 1990, he was elected president of the Masters of Foxhounds Association, and soon thereafter led sport hunters in all fields to band together to protect their sport from restrictive legislation fostered by the animal rights lobby.

Wood also spearheaded American support for British foxhunters in the days of political upheaval, not only by raising significant funds for their foxhunter’s cause, but also by leading a group to join the thousands of people marching in opposition to the Hunting Act. In England, Wood is undoubtedly the best known and most respected American foxhunter and the only American asked to judge at the Peterborough Hound Show.

C. Martin Wood, III, MFH, has always been a leader in anything he has done, in business, in conservation, and in the foxhunting and sporting world. He rightfully takes his place with the giants of the sport.

Related