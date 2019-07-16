Local teens enjoyed South Carolina camp

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

“Student Life Camp was absolutely amazing!” shouts Brian Saylor, youth pastor at Elizabeth Baptist Church.

In June, 13 students and adults traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C. to experience God in a completely new way. David Platt, an amazing man of God, spoke to the group several times and challenged them with messages on accessing God in their personal lives.

Camp worship was led by both Vertical Worship and Mosaic, which made for an awesome time to sing praises to God.

Another guest invited to speak to the students was Drew Worsham, a gifted speaker and illusionist. He used many illustrations to speak to the students. He kept the congregation focused and entranced.

This busy week was a bonding experience for the group as they came together through different activities and even had an opportunity to enjoy some time at the beach.

It was an experience like no other, as the 3,000 students from all over came together to worship together, in one place, at one time; pointing them to a day when all will worship God for who He is.

For all those who donated in some form to help this group of teens go to camp, thank you from the group for your continued prayers and for your giving to allow them to attend Beach Camp and to experience a gift from God.