Local teens wins cooking contest

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

On Saturday, July 20, young 4-H’ers from 16 North Florida counties gathered at the Washington County Agricultural Center, in Chipley, Fla.

The 4-H’ers from Bay, Calhoun, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Wakulla, Walton, Washington and Jefferson Counties gathered to compete in the 2019 Northwest District 4-H Tailgating Contest.

One such competitor was Jefferson county’s Sarah Crandall.

As a member of the 4-H Teen Council, as well as a Teen Camp Counselor for various day camps hosted at the Jefferson County Extension Office, Crandall was an exceptional representative for her local community – especially considering this was the first time that local 4-H’ers participated in this event.

“Jefferson County usually doesn’t compete at this event,” said Crandall. “This was our first year.”

At the tailgating contest, the grilling skills of 4-H’ers were put to the test in various divisions

pertaining to poultry, beef, pork and shrimp.

Crandall, who was competing within the poultry division, was given a 14-inch grill on which to prepare her chicken, as well as charcoal and lighter fluid.

After preparing her poultry dish in the required time limit, Crandall served her cooked chicken to the judges, where it was judged on appearance as well as flavor.

This event was held after the various participating counties had already hosted a similar grilling competition within their county; for Jefferson County, that had been the Field to Fork Day Camp that was held in early June.

As an older teenager, Crandall had served as a counselor for the four-day camp but says that she was still allowed to compete in the grilling contest hosted by local extension office agents, as Crandall (age 17) placed within the 11-18 age bracket of local competitors.

Crandall won the Jefferson County grilling contest, which opened the path for her to compete in the district level.

Despite that, Crandall said the tailgating competition’s grilling aspect was relatively new grounds for her.

“I’ve grilled before, but not with much poultry,” said Crandall, adding that even though she had some grilling experience, most of it wasn’t competition-related. “It was a challenge.”

Grilling might have been new territory for Crandall, but competing was not.

In the past, Sarah Crandall had competed in photography and public speaking competitions with 4-H, and in 2018, won the state title in the Public Speaking: Demonstration and Illustrated Talk division, alongside fellow 4-H’er Jada Mosley.

“It was a new challenge for me, but I’ve done a lot of 4-H competitions,” said Crandall.

But she was excited about the prospect of competing in this new field of expertise.

“I guess that having a new challenge was what was the most enjoyable thing about the [tailgating] competition,” Crandall adds.

The panel of judges at the 2019 4-H Tailgating Contest sampled the different poultry products placed before them by young grill-masters – and determined that Jefferson County’s Sarah Crandall’s poultry dish was a step above the rest.

Despite being a first-time participant in this district event, Sarah Crandall walked away with the first place title in the poultry division, as well as a hefty cash prize.

“I never expected this,” Crandall says, humbly. “I don’t know what to feel yet...especially with it being our first year going, I wasn’t expecting to even get to fourth place.”

As a first-place winner of the district competition, Crandall will be going forward to compete at the state event, which will be held in Gainesville later this year, in September.

And from there? “If you do well with that, you go on to nationals,” Crandall remarks.

“I’m extremely nervous, but also excited to be representing Jefferson County,” said Crandall. “It’s scary, but a good scary.”

Sarah Crandall is the daughter of Victor Crandall and Lea Crandall and the sister of Brandon Crandall.

In addition to all those who helped make it possible for her to attend the July 20 district contest, Crandall wanted to thank her father and Jefferson County 4-H Agent John Lilly for their unwavering support of her throughout the competition.

When Sarah Crandall was announced as the first-place winner of the tailgating contest’s poultry division, Crandall says she wasn’t sure “who yelled louder.”

“Between my dad and Mr. Lilly, there was a lot of racket being raised between those two,” Crandall laughs.

The state contest will be held on September 28 at the University of Florida’s Straughn IFAS Extension Professional Development Center.