Local US Marine Killed in 1983 Beirut Barracks Attack Honored

The Jefferson County Commission recently passed a proclamation honoring USMC Lance Corporal Clemon “Clyde” Alexander, one of 241 U.S. military personnel killed in 1983 when the U.S. Marine Corps Barracks was bombed in Beirut, Lebanon. The Florida Legislature is considering naming a small section of US Highway 90 after Alexander. Pictured from left to right in foreground are: Muriel Alexander (sister) and Commissioner Eugene Hall. Pictured from left to right in the background are: Commissioners Betsy Barfield, Stephen Fulford, Stephen Walker and J.T. Surles.

Related