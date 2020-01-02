Local veterans receive recognition from Patriot Academy

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Two local United States Military Veterans received special recognition for their part in “passing the torch of freedom” to the graduates of Patriot Academy, a two and one-half day "leadership laboratory," that was held in the Florida Capitol in June 2019.

The presentation was made by Bill Snyder, Patriot Academy volunteer, to SFC Chuck Rabaut and MSgt. Mike Akridge during the Friday, Dec. 20 Old Guard monthly lunch at the Henry W. McMillan National Guard Armory in Tallahassee.

The Old Guard meets on the third Friday of the month for lunch, a program and fellowship at the National Guard Armory.

Active and retired military personnel in attendance were encouraged to recruit their children and grandchildren to attend Patriot Academy.

Patriot Academy Capitol Boot Camps are an elite leadership training program specializing in applied civics with a Biblical, Historical and Constitutional foundation and are the premier political leadership training ground in the nation with the most realistic simulated legislative session available.

Patriots are guided to effectively lead the change.

Patriot Academy students develop leadership strategies with an emphasis on character and courage, along with life purpose, public speaking skills, campaign techniques and a founding fathers’ philosophy of government.

The next Southeast Regional Patriot Academy Capitol Boot Camp at the Florida State Capitol is 15 - 17 June 2020. Students spend two nights at the Doubletree Hotel. Tuition covers lodging, meals and all materials. All information is at patriotacademy.com.