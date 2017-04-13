Lonna Gail Cichon, 76, died at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Friday, April 7.

She was born in Annapolis, MD June 5, 1940 to Fred and Geneva Sylvia, one of three siblings.

As a young woman, Lonna became a Licensed Practical Nurse after studying at Mount Sinai Hospital in Miami Beach and returned to college at 40 years old to earn Bachelor and Masters Degrees in social work from Florida State University. She enjoyed a career with Florida's Department of Children and Families travelling to other states to speak about Florida's teen pregnancy prevention program which was hailed as a model. During her retirement years she helped with the Music Academy at First United Methodist Church and honed her skills as a grandmother, her greatest joy.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Jamie Noel Rogers, in September of 2013. Survivors include her daughter, Tammy Lynn Medina and husband Joey of Tampa, and four grandchildren, Joey Medina Jr., Matthew Medina, Mylie Ann Rogers and Michael Rogers.

Also her brother, Lester Bond Sylvia and Dixie of Punta Gorda, Fl„ son-in-law Eric Rogers and Lisa, Tallahassee, niece Karen Hewitt, Bell, FL, and nephew Barry Luke, Miami.

A Memorial Service is planned for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22 at First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions could be made to First Methodist youth program.

