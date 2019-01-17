Lonnie Young, Sr.

Lonnie Charles "LC" Young, Sr., 81, of Monticello's Aucilla Community passed away at home on Wednesday, January 9, 2019.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 18, at Tillman of Monticello. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 19, at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, with burial in Turkey Scratch Cemetery.

Born in Madison, FL, "LC" grew up in Largo, FL. A member of Salem AME Church, he had been a long distance truck driver before retiring. Survivors include his devoted wife, Loretha Bellamy Young; sons, Eddie James (Leslie) Harris, James Bellamy, Lonnie C. Jr., Adrian, Darrell (Voncell) and George Young; daughters, Edith (Douglas) Holton, Loretta (Vernon) Dash, Patsy Ann and Earnestine (Freddie) Young; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Related