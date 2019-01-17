Lonnie Young, Sr.

adminObituaries

Lonnie Charles "LC" Young, Sr., 81, of Monticello's Aucilla Community passed away at home on Wednesday, January 9, 2019.
Viewing and visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 18, at Tillman of Monticello. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 19, at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, with burial in Turkey Scratch Cemetery.
Born in Madison, FL, "LC" grew up in Largo, FL. A member of Salem AME Church, he had been a long distance truck driver before retiring. Survivors include his devoted wife, Loretha Bellamy Young; sons, Eddie James (Leslie) Harris, James Bellamy, Lonnie C. Jr., Adrian, Darrell (Voncell) and George Young; daughters, Edith (Douglas) Holton, Loretta (Vernon) Dash, Patsy Ann and Earnestine (Freddie) Young; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Related Posts

January 17, 2019

Reverend Doctor Richard J. Bailar and Friedel H. Bailar

January 15, 2019

Debra “Debbie” Wages

January 15, 2019

Charley Milford Barclay