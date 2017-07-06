Loose Lips Get Man Arrested for Murder

Jacob Bembry

ECB Publishing, Inc.

What is it that makes man think he can’t be touched when he thinks that he’s gotten away with a crime scot-free? He begins to talk about the crime and even boast of the way he did it and got away with it. The bigger the crime, the bigger his mouth appears to get. Such was the case with Simon Williams.

On June 15, 1901, Williams killed Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff Henry Dawkins. Simon Williams was reported to be a suspicious character, who lived in the northern part of Jefferson County, and it was while resisting arrest that he slayed Deputy Dawkins in that area.

Afterwards, Williams fled the scene and found work at the Richardson Brothers Turpentine Camp near Tallahassee. After finding employment at the camp, he began looking around for a familiar face at the camp, and he was finally able to find one. The man he found was a member of a fraternal order that Williams belonged to. Williams just could not keep his tongue in a safe place (inside his head) and the tongue took him from safety sailing for the port of danger. The tongue was Simon Williams’ undoing as he began to brag about what he had done.

When Simon Williams began to talk too much for his own good, it aroused the suspicions of his lodge brother. The man then reported his concerns to James Richardson, one of the owners of the turpentine camp. Richardson immediately contacted Leon County Sheriff Pearce and asked him for a description of the murder suspect, for whom there was a $200 reward for his capture.

When it was learned that the suspect was at the Richardson Brothers Turpentine Camp, arrangements were made for the arrest of Simon Williams. The man whom Williams had told about the killing would go for a walk with Williams and when they had reached a certain spot, James Richardson and another man would wait for them.

The trap was set and the mouse did not suspect a thing. He was captured by Richardson and his companion and taken to Sheriff Pearce.

On Monday, June 24, 1901, Jefferson County Sheriff Kilpatrick came from Monticello, accompanied by Oscar Linton and W.N. Raney. Judge Malone issued an order that Simon Williams remain behind bars in Leon County until the time of his trial at the next Jefferson County Circuit Court.

The $200 reward for Williams’ capture was paid to James Richardson. There is no indication that he gave any of the money to the man who reported it to him, although no arrest would have been made if he had not reported it to Richardson.