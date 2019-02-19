Mrs. Loreatha J. Brooks passed away on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Madison, FL. She was born in Bainbridge, GA, and lived in Madison most of her life. She was a Christian, a homemaker and she loved to read. She loved flowers, she loved children and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
A funeral service was held on Friday, Feb. 8, at Beggs Funeral Home. Interment was at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville, FL. A visitation was held on Thursday, Feb. 7, at Beggs Funeral Home, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William L. Owens and Mittie Louella Yawn Owens; her husband, E. B. Brooks; two brothers, Russell Owens and Rayford Owens; one sister, Wilma Owens Brooks; two daughters, Delores Brooks and Kathy Brooks Eades Blake; a grandson, Michael Eades; and a great granddaughter, Natalie Eades.
She is survived by three sons, Billy Brooks (Nancy), of Medina, TX; Eddie Brooks (Carol), of Madison and Tony Brooks; four daughters, Barbara Wirick (Jack), of Monticello, FL; Mary Presley (Gary), of Silsbee, TX; Dyann Blanton (Allen), of Panama City, FL; and Cindy Brooks (David), of Madison; one sister, Margie Reddish, of Valdosta, GA; 18 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren and two great-great-great-grandchildren.
Loreatha J. Brooks
