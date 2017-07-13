Louie Barrington, Jr., 68, of Monticello's Lloyd Community answered the Master's Call on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Funeral services are 12 noon Saturday, July 15, at Tabernacle M.B. Church, Tallahassee, with burial in the Barrington Family Cemetery, Lloyd, FL. Viewing-visitation is from 4-6:30 p.m. Friday at St. Rilla M. B. Church, Lloyd.

A lifelong resident of Jefferson County, Louie was a 1966 graduate of Howard Academy High School.

He was a FAMU graduate (Sociology) and had worked for over 35 years with Eckerd's Youth Camps in several areas including Brooksville, FL and Blakely, GA. He was also active in Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Jefferson County Retired Educators Association and the Howard Academy Educational and Recreational Council, Inc., where he was President.

Most recently, he had worked with youth through Twin Oaks of Gainesville. He was active in his church, St. Rilla, as Sunday School Superintendent, Finance Committee Chairperson and a member of the Male Chorus.

Louie leaves an indelible imprint on all who knew and loved him, including his wife, Frequita Slade-Barrington; stepson, Tysantt M.B. (Stephanie) Torrance; brother, Terrence "Terry" "Buddy"; Anthony (Shawna) and Vincent Bruce Barrington; sisters, Diane (Michael) Day, Doris and Andrea Barrington; mother-in-law, Marilyn Slade; goddaughter, Avice Warren (Erin) McCray; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and his pet dog, "Toby." Louie's parents, Louie Sr. "Honey" and Lutrell "Tamp" Barrington preceded him in death.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Louie's memory to the Howard Academy Educational Council, Inc., FMB Bank, P.O. Box 340, Monticello, FL 32345.

