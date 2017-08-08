Love reading to young children?

Jefferson County Literacy Alliance is looking for volunteers who can commit to at least two hours a week reading to young children. Teaching experience is preferred but not required.

Volunteers are encouraged to attend a meeting scheduled for 11 a.m. on August 16 about the ‘Standard-Based Educational Experiences Delivery System’ (SEEDS) program.

The Wednesday morning meeting will be held at the R.J. Bailar Public Library, 375 South Water Street. For more information contact Heather McClelland at 850-342- 0205.

