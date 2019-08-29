Lucreshia Spratt Elder

Always one who loved to travel and who especially loved to fly, Lucreshia Elder took the ultimate flight when she left this world for Heaven on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 27, 2019. After a brief illness at Your Life Memory Center in Tallahassee, Fla., Lucreshia departed this life while accompanied by her sister and brother-in-law, Jacquie and Wade Connell. Lucreshia had two daughters: Deborah (Mike) Maxemow, of Belleair Beach, Fla., and Audrey Waddill, of Torrance, Calif.; a stepson, Jamie (Cyndi) Elder, of West Melbourne, Fla., and five grandchildren. She is also survived by a niece, two nephews, three great-nieces and two great-nephews.

Lucreshia was born and grew up in the Tallahassee area, attending elementary school at Wacissa Elementary School. She later graduated from Leon High School in Tallahassee, where she was a majorette and played a bass fiddle.

Lucreshia married the love of her life, Charles S. Elder and they spent their married life in Melbourne, Fla. Upon his retirement, they traveled extensively together from coast to coast and even had a second home in the mountains of Blue Ridge, Ga., where they enjoyed their summers. She was very active in her church, Brevard Worship Center. She was the church secretary there, as well as the pianist.

After the death of her husband and in declining health, Lucreshia desired to move back “home” to Tallahassee, where she spent her remaining years surrounded by many reunited old friends, some wonderful new friends, her sister, brother-in-law and her nieces and nephews, who lovingly cared for her.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, at Wacissa Pentecostal Holiness Church, in Wacissa, at 11 a.m., with visitation prior, at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Beth Page Cemetery immediately following services.

The family wishes to acknowledge the staff at Your Life Memory Center and Big Bend Hospice for the devoted, caring way they cared for Lucreshia during her final few months. She grew to love them dearly, and the family requests anyone who wishes to make memorial donations are asked to send them to Big Bend Hospice, at 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, Fla. 32308.

