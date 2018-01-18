Lue Jean Johnson

Apostle Lue Jean Beverly Johnson, 69, passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Thursday, January 11, 2018. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, with burial in Texas Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, at Refuge House of God, Apostolic Outreach Ministry, where she was pastor.

She was well-known for her outreach ministries and voluntary donations to the disadvantaged. Her service to God, community and family will be cherished forever by her daughters, Sandra (James) Sumpter and LaShara (James) Macon; brother, Howard (Shelendale) Beverly; sisters, Mae (Johnny) Gaines, Doris (Patrick) Howard, Molly, Beatrice and Jacqueline Beverly and Annie (Mitchell) Randall; five grand and nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

