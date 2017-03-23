Mail Scams are on the rise

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Mail scams are on the rise, in the form of a letter this time (shown at right.) The formal letter looks like it's coming from the property appraiser's office informing the receiver that a debt is still owed for a Grant Deed and Property Assessment Profile. This is probably not from your local property appraiser's office or tax office. Contact your local officials to make sure that these mailings are legit. These letters are coming from out of the area, maybe from somewhere in California or another state other than Florida. This is a sure clue that it's not legit. The letters may be correctly addressed to you and the information in the letters may be correct when describing your property, but this is probably bogus. What do you do? Contact Property Appraiser Angela Gray at 850-997-3356 or Tax Collector Lois Howell Hunter at 850-342-0418. Make sure that you are not the victim. Make that call. Your local constitutional officers are here for you. They want to help you and answer your questions. Take your letters and concerns to them.

Don't call back if the missed call contains these area codes

Chris Jones

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Another scam has been discovered that is targeting our tendency to return missed calls. The new scam is called the “one ring” cell phone scam. Scammers call your cell phone number and only let it ring once, showing that you have a missed call. You either immediately see it, or notice the missed call later, and call the number back. However, you are calling a number that is in another country, which can result in fees to your phone bill in the neighborhood of $1.99 per minute. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has identified 10 particular area codes that you should avoid calling unintentionally. They are: 268, 284, 473, 664, 649, 767, 809, 829, and 876. These numbers are for locations such as Jamaica, Antigua and the Dominican Republic.

Phone Scams Continue

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Phone scams are continuing, with callers from the phone numbers 850-807-4961 and of area businesses and residents, asking the person picking up the receiver to answer a “YES” question so that their answer can be recorded and used for other purposes. The question may be as simple as “Can you hear me?”, and it may be automated. Their “yes” response is then used by the scammer as proof that the caller agreed to sign up for a high-cost product or service, such as a warranty or a cruise, and to force the unsuspected person to pay for something. The caller may also say “We are having a problem with your credit card. Can you read the information back to me.” With most people nowadays using credit cards the chances are very likely that their credit card was used recently. What do you do when these calls come in? Hang up, or don't answer a call from a number you don't recognize, even if it's a local number. If it's a true call for you, the caller will most likely leave a message.