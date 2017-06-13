Main Street gets new director

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Tom Randle is the new head of Main Street (MS) in Monticello.

For the last several weeks, former MS Executive Director Anne Holt, whom Randle is replacing, has been showing the latter the ropes and introducing him around town.

Holt introduced Randle to the Jefferson County Commission on Thursday evening, June 1, and to the Monticello City Council on Tuesday evening, June 6. She said he was more than capable of taking over her position.

Randal has lived in Jefferson County about 10 years and has a political and management background. He also wasted no time in assuming his new responsibilities, reminding both government boards that he would soon be approaching them to request their annual contributions to Main Street.

Randle’s office will be located in the Old Jail Museum, which recently had a new sign installed out front.

Holt, meanwhile, plans to remain busy on other projects. One she will be pursuing is a survey of historic structures within the city. Another is trying to get the portion of US 90 between Tallahassee and Monticello listed on the National Registrar of Historic Places (NRHP).

The idea, Holt said, is that if the US 90 is registered on the NRHP, the Florida Department of Transportation will have to hold public hearings and ensure the protection of the crepe myrtles and other trees that landscape the highway before undergoing any construction project.