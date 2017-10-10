Main Street visits Rotary

Lynette Veit

ECB Publishing, Inc.

“I became the Executive Director of Main Street Monticello because I believe in this county,” Tom Randle told the Rotary Club.

A resident here for the last ten years, he added that one of his first visits to Jefferson County prior to that was during a Watermelon Festival.

He has learned from a State Main Street Conference that Monticello has it pretty good, generally speaking, in that it has free, unmetered parking, and nearly all of its downtown buildings are full. When a building becomes vacant, it's usually not long before someone moves in and starts a business.

Sharing his excitement about the Spanish Mission conference at the Monticello Opera House, he spoke of the archeological dig site open to the public at Wakulla Springs, and added that he is currently updating the Main Street website to include information on local dig sites and what is being uncovered about Jefferson County's past.

Equally enthusiastic about the Downtown Halloween Gathering and Old Jail Haunted House at the Old Jail Museum (Oct. 27 and 28), he said it was “truly amazing to see it restored, complete with the old writing on the cell walls.”

