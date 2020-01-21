Mainstreet Monticello begins second phase of historic property survey

Ann Holt

Contributor

Mainstreet of Monticello is teaming with Laura Lee Corbett, a Secretary of the Interior Qualified Architectural Historian, to complete Phase II of a historic structures survey of Monticello.

Mainstreet of Monticello of Florida, Inc. has been awarded a historic preservation grant from the Florida Division of Historic Resources to survey historic resources in the City of Monticello, in order to update previously recorded properties and record additional properties built on or before 1969.

Over the next few months, Ms. Corbett and the Mainstreet of Monticello team will be out in the community documenting 250 structures. The documentation includes location, mapping and photography of each structure along with a history of original and current land uses, a description of the architectural style, materials, distinguishing features and an opinion of the structure’s historical significance.

The aim of this study is to document, through photographs and descriptions, a wide variety of historic structures that contribute to Monticello’s rich heritage. Structures will also be evaluated for potential listing as part of a National Register District or expansion of the existing National Register Historic District. In addition, this research will identify important historical properties to be considered in short and long range land use planning, encourage tax benefits and grant resources and serve as an educational tool.

The structures that will be surveyed during Phase I will be inside the city limits of the City of Monticello and will be located primarily in the southeast area of town.

If you have any questions about the survey, please contact Mainstreet of Monticello at (850) 570-1957 or mainstreetmonticello@yahoo.com.