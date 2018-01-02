Maj. Bill Bullock visits Kiwanis

Major Bill Bullock of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office speaks to the Monticello Kiwanis Club, bringing the club members up to date on how Interim Sheriff Alfred “Mac” McNeill has been doing in the JCSO. Bullock was very positive about the transition, and about McNeill, saying he was a good man, a good LEO and very down-to-earth. In spite of the sad circumstances (the death of Sheriff David Hobbs) that brought “Mac” to Jefferson County, Bullock said he enjoys working with him. McNeill himself was scheduled to be the speaker, but had to bow out in order to attend a ceremony honoring Hobbs in Tallahassee; appointed by Gov. Rick Scott November 30, McNeill will serve until the special election November 2018.

