Man arrested for auto theft, possession of illegal rifle

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

An obscured license plate on a pickup truck led to a traffic stop and the arrest of a Georgia man last weekend.

Richard Clay Clements, 26, of Moultrie, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 11, on charges of grand auto theft, attaching a non-assigned tag to a vehicle, and possession of a short-barreled rifle.

According to the arrest report filed by deputy C. Burrus of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, he was patrolling on US 19 South when he observed a Chevy pickup truck with an obscured Georgia license plate traveling north.

Burrus stopped the vehicle, and when he explained to driver Jonathon S. Kastelic and passenger Clements that the reason for the stop was the obscured license plate, Clements responded, “it won’t come back to this truck anyways because the plate belongs on my Cadillac.”

Burrus noted two firearms in the pickup’s cab, a 12-gauge shotgun and an American Tactical AR Rifle.

“The AR Rifle had the rife buffer tube with the six-position stock adjustment,” the report reads. “The shoulder stock was removed from the rifle buffer tube (which can be easily attached/reattached) and was lying next to the rifle on the seat. The rifle’s barrel measures 11.5 inches (as opposed to the legal minimum length of 16 inches).”

Clements denied owning a short-barrel rifle when asked after being read his Miranda Rights, according to the report.

Burrus next ran the vehicle identification number through the system and it came back that the truck had been stolen in Tift County, GA.

The report states that Clements claimed to have recently purchased the truck but could not produce a Bill of Sale or the previous owner’s vehicle registration. The truck had been red and white when it had been stolen, according to the Tift County authorities. But had since “been painted black and then a primer (gray/white) color,” the report notes.

It goes on to say that Clements later stated in a consensual interview that he had painted the truck and that he and Kastelic had “stole the tailgate from the Timberland Ford Dealership in Perry, FL.”

When the Perry Police Department was informed of the tailgate theft, it placed a hold on Clements for pending charges in Taylor County, the report states.