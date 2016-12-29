Man arrested for burglary, assault

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A local man who allegedly broke into the house of his estranged girlfriend or wife and assaulted her wasn’t successful in convincing a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputy that he rightfully belonged in the house.

Dedric Dawson, 34, of Monticello, was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with burglary of a structure, battery, and criminal mischief of more than $1,000.

According to the arrest report, a JCSO deputy responded to a complaint of a forcible break-in and possible assault and when he arrived on the scene, the alleged intruder was still in the house. When the deputy accosted Dawson and asked about the situation, the latter claimed there was no situation and that nothing had occurred.

The woman, however, told a different story. She told the deputy that Dawson had kicked down the rear door and entered because she had refused to see him. She said the two had argued and Dawson had pushed her. The deputy noted in the report that the area around the woman’s left eye appeared swollen, which she said had occurred when Dawson had pushed her and she had fallen and struck her head against the corner of the bed.

The deputy also noted extensive damage to the rear door, in keeping with the woman’s story. And the victim’s daughter, who had remained in her room during the altercation, vouched for the truth of her mother’s story.

Dawson, meanwhile, continued to insist that he lived in the house and that the door had been damaged long ago, a claim that the victim and her daughter contested.

According to the report, Dawson and the victim had been in a relationship but it had ended and she had kicked him out of the house a month or so earlier. The two also had a child in common. The child, however, wasn’t in the house.

The report states that when Dawson remained uncooperative and continued to insist that nothing had happened, the deputy arrested him.