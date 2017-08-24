Man arrested for fake checks

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A Pasco County man made a consequential miscalculation earlier this week when he tried to pass off a false check in town, according to the Monticello Police Department (MPD).

On Monday, Aug. 21, the MPD arrested 34-year-old David Michael Gavin Jr., of Holiday, FL, and charged him with multiple offenses, including fraud, passing a forged check and grand theft.

According to the MPD arrest report, Gavin attempted to cash a $1,400 check from Legacy Toyota at Capital City Bank. Of the two bank clerks who interacted with Gavin, one noticed that the check amount had been altered and refused to cash it, and the second recognized him from an information sheet and photo that the bank had earlier circulated. Alerted to a possible fraud, bank personnel contacted the MPD while Gavin was leaving the premises.

The bank personnel also made Police Chief Fred Mosley aware that the same individual had earlier cashed a check for $452.98 that turned out had been made payable to the City of Tallahassee for $52.98.

Upon arriving at the bank, Mosley, who was accompanied by Corporal Eric Payne, observed a blue motorcycle with a male driver and a female passenger leaving the bank parking lot and crossing the street to the General Dollar parking lot.

Mosley and Payne accosted the pair in the General Dollar parking lot. At which point Payne noticed the two discarding something near a buggy and, returning to the area, found the Legacy Toyota check.

Next, according to the report, the officers learned that the tag on the motorcycle was registered to a different motorcycle, that its decal came from a 2011 Ford utility, that Gavin’s Florida driver’s license was suspended, and that he didn’t have a motorcycle endorsement. What’s more, Gavin had an outstanding warrant from Pasco County for failure to appear in court. A telephone call to Legacy Toyota revealed that the check was for $6.50, not $1,400.

The MPD continues to investigate the possibility that another individual may have been involved in the scheme. Gavin, meanwhile, was charged with fraud/uttering a false instrument; passing a forged or altered instrument; larceny/grand theft, more than $300 but less than $5,000; attaching a registration license plate not assigned; failure to appear on petit theft, third or subsequent offense; and operating a motorcycle without a license.

Bond for Gavin was set at $25,013.