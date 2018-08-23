Man arrested for child porn transmission

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Between April and June of this year, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) reported three cybertips regarding an internet user who was uploading child pornography to Facebook and/or Youtube.

After an investigation overseen by Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Special Agent Beam, the accounts were found to belong to Tyrone Terrell Wallace, 21, of Monticello.

All three pornographic contents were uploaded or posted either in April or in June and depicted children between the ages of 4-11.

One of the videos was transmitted through Facebook Messenger or shared to another user's public Facebook wall.

According to the report issued by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, that user also appeared to be a minor.

On Monday, August 6, Special Agents Beam and Prato interviewed Wallace in Monticello.

During that interview, Wallace admitted to using all three accounts that had posted or uploaded the content, and also informed the agents that he currently had child pornography on his cell phone.

Based on that information, Wallace was placed under arrest for three counts of transmission of child pornography.

The cell phone was confiscated for forensic examination, and additional charges will be pending.