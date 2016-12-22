Man arrested for identity theft

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

It’s difficult enough keeping up with bills and debts; it’s that much more difficult when one never incurred the debts in the first place.

It happened to Ryan Davis, a Jacksonville resident with local ties and whose name a Tallahassee man appropriated and used to borrow money from several local businesses.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports it first became aware of the scam on Oct. 21, when Connie Barfield filed a fraud/theft complaint. Barfield told investigators Dan Williams and Don Barfield, who both worked on the case, that a man had called her claiming to be Davis. She said the caller told her he was having two tractors delivered to the family farm but was out of town at the moment. Could she temporarily cover the $150 cost for the delivery?

Barfield agreed and shortly thereafter a man showed up to collect the money in Davis’ name.

When Barfield called Davis later to inquire about the loan, however, the latter had no knowledge of the incident; nor had he ever called to borrow money, he said.

During the ensuing investigation, the JCSO learned that Barfield wasn’t the only one duped by an individual claiming to be Davis.

Indeed, a person claiming to be Davis called Chris Williams at O’Reilly Auto Parts Store and asked for $100, saying his truck had broken down on the interstate and he needed the money for the tow truck. The individual even added specifics to elaborate his story, saying he was pulling a trailer full of horses that desperately needed food and water.

Williams agreed to provide the money and some 20 minutes later an individual in a white SUV type vehicle showed up at the store to collect the money, promising that Davis would soon be by to repay the money. Williams said the money was never returned.

Brittney Hopson, at Advanced Auto Parts Store, also received a call from individual claiming to be Davis and saying his truck had broken down on the interstate and he needed $80 to pay the service truck because his credit card wasn’t acceptable. Hopson agreed to the loan and shortly after, a man arrived to get the money, assuring her that Davis would soon be by to repay the debt. Needless to say, the money was never repaid.

Then the individual overplayed his hand.

On Nov. 8, investigator Williams received a call from Ben White at Waukeenah Fertilizer in reference to Davis calling up and asking to borrow money. Unbeknownst to the caller, Matt Davis had earlier alerted the store’s employees that someone was going around impersonating his brother and asking for money. Matt Davis advised the employees to agree to lend the money if called and then immediately notify the JCSO.

When the Davis impersonator arrived at Waukeenah Fertilizer to collect the money, Williams was there to arrest to him. The culprit turned out to be 46-year-old Jeffery S. Harrington, of Tallahassee. Harrington was charged with criminal use of personal ID information, felony petit theft (three subsequent convictions) and organized scheme to defraud.