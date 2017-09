Laz Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A former Monticello resident, now living in Tallahassee, was arrested recently for an incident that occurred late last year.

Darion Clifford Holmes, 25, of Tallahassee, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond for Holmes was set at $50,000.

