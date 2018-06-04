Man killed in shooting

Lazaro Aleman, ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) is investigating a weekend shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:46 a.m. Sunday, June 3, at the MLK Center just outside the Monticello city limit.

According to the JCSO, dispatch received a call of shots fired at the center, where a large was taking place. The Monticello Police Department arrived on the scene first and discovered an individual who had been shot. Fire Rescue transported this individual to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was 23-year-old Brandon Young.

A second man who was also shot in the incident drove himself to the hospital and was treated. The JCSO is not revealing this individual's name at this time. Nor is the department releasing any other information on the incident, as it is still under investigation.

More information will be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

The JCSO asks anyone with information about the incident to call the department at (850) 997-2523.