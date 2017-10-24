Man Killed in Wreck

Emerald G. Parsons

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A Lamont man was killed in a single vehicle wreck, last weekend. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports, Judy Campbell, 58, was traveling south on CR 259 (Waukeenah Hwy) on Sunday, Oct. 22, at approximately 8:40 p.m. His 1991 Nissan Frontier crossed the centerline of the roadway and traveled southeast across the northbound travel lane. The Frontier continued traveling southeast onto the east grass shoulder, re-entered the roadway and continued traveling southwest back across the northbound and southbound travel lanes and onto the west grass shoulder. The vehicle then collided with a tree and came to a final rest on the west shoulder of the highway, facing southwest, in the wood line. Campbell was pronounced dead on the scene. FHP Cpl. Gene Hunt was the homicide investigator and was assisted on the scene by the Jefferson County Fire and Rescue and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.