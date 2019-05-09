Man killed

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

At 7:42 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, Perry resident Steven Turner, 28, was killed in a fatal vehicle wreck that took place on Highway 27, in Capps.

According to the press release issued by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), Turner was traveling west on Highway 27, approaching where the road turns into Highway 19.

In front of Turner, a semi tractor-trailer was also traveling west on Highway 27.

As Turner's vehicle approached the semi truck, driven by Willie Baker, 65, of Quincy, FL, the FHP report states Turner “failed to reduce speed as he approached the rear of [Baker's] trailer.”

The front end of Turner's 2014 Toyota Corolla collided into the back end of Baker's semi trailer.

During the impact of the two vehicles, the hood and part of the inner body of Turner's Corolla became wedged and stuck beneath the semi trailer.

After the collision, Baker was able to navigate his vehicle onto the northern shoulder of Highway 27, facing north and came to a stop on the roadside, with Turner's vehicle still lodged beneath the trailer.

Florida Highway Patrol

responded to the scene and was assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Jefferson County Fire Rescue and EMS.

Turner was pronounced dead by first responders on the scene of the wreck.

Next of kin for Steven Turner have been notified, and as of press date, potential charges are still pending an investigation into the wreck.

FHP's Trooper C. Vollertsen is investigating the crash, with FHP's Corporal M. Cross leading the homicide investigation.