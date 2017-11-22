Man sentenced to drug offender probation

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Terrell Dante Brown, 26, of Monticello, plead no contest to several charges and was sentenced to drug offender probation recently.

Brown plead no contest to violation of probation and grand theft auto and driving while license suspended before Circuit Court Judge Dawn Caloca-Johnson. The judge adjudicated Brown guilty and reinstated his probation for two years, with the added conditions of a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew, periodic drug screenings and random urinalyses.

The judge warned Brown that if he violated this latest probation he could be face up to 20 years in the Florida Department of Corrections. She credited Brown with 121 days served in the county jail and assigned to him court cost and other fees.

Brown’s original probation stemmed from an incident in March 2016, when he was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.

In the latter incident Brown led deputies on a high-speed chase that reached speeds in excess of 100 mph, traversed a large portion of the county, and ended in a foot chase and Brown being tasered twice before being taken into custody.

Brown was originally put on probation for his arrest on March 25, 2016 for felony fleeing or attempting to elude anofficer. He violated his probation on July 16, 2017, when he was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and driving while license suspended, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Attorney John David Stevenson represented Brown. Assistant State Attorney Andrew Deneen prosecuted the case.