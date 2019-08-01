Manatee deaths on the rise

Over 300 documented manatee deaths

already reported in 2019

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Those who have visited the fresh waters of Florida during the colder months of the year may have noticed the graceful, underwater mammal that is as signature to Florida as the state's sandy beaches, alligators, swamps and sunshine.

The manatee, Florida's slow-moving, water plant-eating gentle giant has been listed on the threatened species list since 1967 when the United States Fish and Wildlife Service documented the manatee's declining numbers and marked them as endangered.

In 1972, the manatee was designated as a marine mammal that would be given security under the Federal Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Despite those protections, manatees continue to see declining numbers both from natural causes as well as human accidents, such as boating collisions.

In 2018, 467 documented manatee deaths were recorded by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC), and in 2019, it appears as if those numbers will continue to rise.

From Jan. 1 to July 12 of 2019, a total of 330 manatee deaths have been reported in the State of Florida.

Of those deaths, 90 have been documented as caused by watercraft-related accidents so far; in 2018, a total of 123 manatee deaths were linked to run-ins with human boats.

The second highest cause-of-death bracket for Florida's manatees is related to perinatal deaths. Most perinatal deaths are not linked to human involvement, but instead, take place when a manatee calf dies around the time of its birth.

the FWC has documented 45 perinatal deaths for Florida’s gentle sea-cow over a 212-day watch period, compared to 2018’s total count of 113 perinatal deaths.

As one of Florida's most famous native animals, the future of the manatee is raising concern for those who work to document and monitor the species as well as advocate for their protection.

Throughout the last few years, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have documented an increase of manatee population – with the manatee leaving the “endangered” classification and becoming simply “threatened” instead.

While the rising numbers of manatees may be cause for the increasing contact that the lumbering aquatic mammals have with human devices, manatee advocates are still holding their breath while hoping that manatees are in the clear.

Even though Florida's manatees are no longer an endangered species, their numbers are far from secure.

The most recent annual count of manatees conducted by Florida wildlife managers in February of 2019 shows that 5,733 manatees are currently residing in Florida waters.

These numbers are an increase from when the FWC first started counting manatees in 1991, when only 1,267 manatees were observed in Florida, but the numbers are still a decrease from the last four years worth of counts.

What can Floridians and visitors do to help protect the state's manatees?

Remain vigilant when out boating in salt or freshwaters. This is all the more critical when boating in places that are known to be occupied by manatees. Wearing polarized sunglasses helps cut down on glare and will allow boaters to see below the surface and make sure no manatees are in the area. The FWC recommends staying at least 50 feet from any manatees.

Keep your boat away from grassy underwater beds, as this is where manatees will frequently be feeding and swimming.

When boating, follow the posted speed limits. The limits are set to protect boaters and aquatic animals alike.

Report manatee accidents as quickly as possible. If you come in contact with an orphaned, sick or injured manatee, contact the FWC by calling 1 (888) 404-FWCC (3922). They may be able to help the manatee before it dies. You can also contact the FWC if you witness a manatee being harassed.

Divers, remember “manatee manners.” If you are swimming near manatees, you are welcome to look, but don't touch. Resist the urge to feed manatees as well.

When swimming, stay away from designated manatee sanctuaries. Disturbance from human activity can cause manatees to leave a safe area, putting them in harm’s way from cold exposure or nearby vessel traffic.

Manatees, like other aquatic residents, can be harmed by garbage in the water. When boating, picnicking near the waterfront or fishing, always be sure to properly dispose of your lines, hooks, trash and broken nets.