March Church News

March 1, 15

First Presbyterian Church will host EaglesWings, an outreach ministry serving the community, on the first and third Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers are always needed to distribute food items and to donate non-perishable food items. Contact Coordinator JoAnne Arnold at 850-997-2252, or go to eagleswingsmonticello@yahoo.com. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer. Rev. R.C. Griffin III, pastor.

March 1

Tri-County Ministries offers counseling at Harvest Center on Wednesday evenings at 5 p.m. For more information contact Pastor Marvin Graham at 850-212-7669.

March 2

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings at Christ Episcopal Church annex. For more information call 850-251-0278. Father Jim May, pastor.

March 2

Tri-County Ministries offers a GED program with classes at Harvest Center on Thursday evenings at 5 p.m. For more information contact Pastor Marvin Graham at 850-212-7669.

March 2

Community Prayer Breakfast is held from 7 to 8 a.m. on the first Thursday morning of each month at a different location with a guest speaker and program. Come, and bring a friend. For more information contact Coordinator Gary Wright at 850-997-5705 or 850-933-5567. The March meal and program will be hosted at Aucilla Christian Academy; speaker will be Gladys Roann Watson.

March 4

Seniors in Christ of New Hope Church of God will be rocking for funds on Saturday in the Monticello News parking lot. The Rock-A-Thon and Bake Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sponsors are still needed for this fundraising event. Come on out for some yummy sweet treats, made especially for this event, and cheer on the Rockers. Don't miss the fun and action as these local senior citizens rock for a challenge... and money. For more information and support contact coordinator Barbara Dansby at 850-464-7118.

March 6

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Monday evening at Christ Episcopal Church annex, 425 North Cherry Street. For more information call 850-251-0278. Father Jim May, pastor.

March 7

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening at Harvest Center, 1599 Springhollow Road. For more information call 850-251-0278. Rev. Marvin Graham, pastor.

March 5

Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 690 Cypress Street, invites all church community mission society's and congregations to its anniversary and Evening in White program beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Speaker will be Evangelist Tracy D. Seabrooks, of Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta Georgia. She is a native of Monticello and a former member of Greater Fellowship. For questions and concerns contact Sis. Elouise H. Livingston at 850-661-2332. Rev. Melvin Roberts, pastor.

March 7, 21

Tri-County Ministries will host a Second Harvest Farm Share on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Harvest Center, 1599 Springhollow Road, beginning at 11:30 a.m. For more information call 850-251-0278. Rev. Marvin Graham, pastor.

March 8

Jefferson County Ministerial Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday in the back room of the Brick House Eatery. For more information, contact Pastor John Hicks at monticelloministry@aol.com.

March 16

Big Bend Hospice Breaking Bread Clergy will gather from 12 to 1 p.m. on the third Thursday at the BBH Tallahassee Office, 1723 Mahan Center Boulevard, for a complimentary lunch, program, and speaker presentation. The public is invited. One-CEU will be provided. Reserve seating now by contacting Candace McKibben at candace@bigbendhospice.org or 850-878-5310.

March 18

Madison County Charmettes presents Cancer Project, 'A Prayer Brunch: Women of Faith Praying for A Cure,' Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Madison Recreation Center in Madison. Tickets are $10 with proceeds used locally to assist cancer research. For more information, contact Emily Dickey at 850-948-2806 or Glyndell Presley at 850-241-2129 or any Charmette member.

March 24, 25

USDA Commodities Food Program and Second Harvest Food Bank together with the churches of New Bethel AME, Elizabeth MB, Hickory Hill MB, Mt. Pleasant AME, and Philadelphia MB will provide food to those needing assistance monthly at 8 a.m. Usually on the fourth Saturday with distribution at the New Bethel AME Church, 6496 Ashville Highway. Volunteers are also needed on the Friday evening before at 6:30 p.m. to help bag the food packages. Contact Nellie Randell at 850-997-5605, or Jackie Harvey at 850-997-8410 to volunteer or for more information about this program. Rev. Jimmie F. Dickey, pastor.

Related