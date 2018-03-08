March Church Notes

March 8-10

Renewed Life Outreach Center, 13752 West Highway 90 Greenville, will host a 'Fire Conference' at 7 p.m. nightly with anointed preaching and singing by Destiny Wade. Speaker will be Revivalist S.L. Wade. All are welcome to join. Rev. Chris Peterson, pastor, (850) 510-8074.

March 10

New Bethel AME Church will hold its second annual quarterly conference on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. Rev. Lee E. Plummer, presiding elder of the Quincy-Monticello District, will bring the message. Rev. Jimmie F. Dickey, pastor.

March 10

Saints Tabernacle Church of God in Unity, 655 South Railroad Street, will hold a Saturday evening Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. All soloists are welcome to be a part of this special program. For more information contact Minnie Greene at (850) 242-2679. Elder Christopher Stevens, Sr., pastor.

March 11

Mt. Pleasant AME Church will celebrate its 143rd Church Anniversary on Sunday at 3 p.m. Speaker will be Rev. Melvin Roberts and the Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church congregation and choir will be in charge of the service. The theme is 'Choose You this Day, Whom Ye will Serve.' Dinner will follow. Chairperson is Bro. James Robertson. Rev. Maryetta Cromartie, pastor, (850) 997-5588.

March 11

Saint Phillip AME Church, will celebrate its Trustees Anniversary at 3 p.m. on Sunday with guest speaker Superintendent Richard Ash, pastor of First Mission Church of God in Christ Tallahassee. Call (850) 997-4226 or (850) 291-6938 for more information. Rev. J.W. Tisdale, pastor,

March 11

First Baptist Church of Lloyd will offer a series of programs on Sundays at 6 p.m. dealing with the topics of marriage and relationships, with the purpose of providing guidance relating to relationships in marriage, the workplace, school, friendships, parenting, and grand-parenting. The programs will be held in the Sanctuary, led by Pastor Jered Day, and are open to all. For more information contact the Church Office at (850) 997-5309 or e-mail to fbc111@embarqmail.com.

March 12

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Monday at Christ Episcopal Church annex, 425 North Cherry Street. For information call (850) 251-0278. Father Jim May, church pastor.

March 13

Jefferson County Ministerial Association will meet on the second Tuesday at the Brick House Eatery at 8 a.m. to discuss upcoming community events. Churches and community are stronger when they cooperate and meet together. Rev. Sean Vickers, FBC pastor.

March 15

Big Bend Hospice Breaking Bread Clergy will gather from 12 to 1 p.m. on the third Thursday at the BBH Tallahassee Office, 1723 Mahan Center Boulevard, for a complimentary lunch, program, and speaker presentation. The public is invited. One-CEU will be provided. Reserve seating now by contacting Candace McKibben at candace@bigbendhospice.org or (850) 878-5310.

March 15

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Thursday at Christ Episcopal Church annex. For information call (850) 251-0278. Father Jim May, church pastor.

March 18

Union Hill AME Church Missionary Society will celebrate its annual 'Evening in White' program at 3 p.m. on Sunday featuring Rev. Dr. Barbara Thomas-Reddick, author of 'The Presence of a Chaplain,' Student Handbook,' and a Gospel CD; all will be available for sale. She is also pastor of Brim Fountain and Springhill AME Church in Tallahassee. Songs of praise will be provided by the Ransom Family. For more information contact Sis. Annette Wilson at (850) 997-4104. Rev. Joseph O. Love, pastor.

March 21

Community Lenten Caravan, raising funds to assist the Clergy Family Ministry and District Benevolent Fund, will travel to Union Branch AME Church, 9961 Lake Road, with Rev. Clifford Hill and his congregation will host the service. The service will be centered around prayer and fasting as congregations take a journey to Resurrection Sunday.

March 21

First Presbyterian Church hosts EaglesWings, an outreach ministry serving the community, on the first and third Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers are always needed to distribute food items and to donate non-perishable food items. Contact Coordinator JoAnne Arnold at (850) 997-2252, or go to eagleswingsmonticello@yahoo.com. Rev. R.C. Griffin III, church pastor.

March 21-25

New Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 15th Anniversary of its pastor, Rev. James Redmon; beginning on Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Bethel Missionary Baptist Church of Thomasville GA. and its pastor, Rev. T.C. Mitchel; on Thursday at 7 p.m. with Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church of Boston GA. and its pastor Rev. Norman Clary; on Friday at 7 p.m. with Richland Missionary Baptist Church of Boston and its pastor, Rev. Henry Mathis; on Saturday at 2 p.m. with Rev. Matthew Redmon and the Shiloh Baptist Church of Arcadia FL; and on Sunday with East Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Woodville FL and its pastor, Rev. Ronald Wiggins. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and Morning Worship begins at 30 a.m. Call (912)-226-8451 or (850) 997-3244 for more information.

March 23, 24

USDA Commodities Food Program and Second Harvest Food Bank together with the churches of New Bethel AME, Elizabeth MB, Hickory Hill MB, Mt. Pleasant AME, and Philadelphia MB will provide food to those needing assistance monthly at 8 a.m. on the fourth Saturday with distribution at the New Bethel AME Church, 6496 Ashville Highway. Volunteers are also needed on the Friday evening before at 6 p.m. to help bag the food packages. Contact Nellie Randell at (850) 997-5605, or Jackie Harvey at (850) 997-8410 to volunteer or for more information about this program. Rev. Jimmie F. Dickey, NBAMEC pastor.

March 24

Faith and Worship Ministries will host a Health Fair from 9 a.m. -12 p.m. on Saturday at the church site, 7337-A Old Lloyd Road. For more information contact Pam Beck at (850) 342-0170 or pam.beck@flhealth.gov. Kookie and Ron Rackley, Sr., pastors.

March 26-30

Passion Week Services will be held at noon, Monday-Friday, at First Prysbyterian Church. This is a county tradition when all churches come together to remember.

March 26

Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the fourth Monday at the First United Methodist Church Family Ministry Center. Alzheimer’s Project, Inc. is a non-profit organization extending a warm supportive welcome to caregivers. Questions and comments may be relayed to Rural Outreach Manager Stephanie Pollack at (850) 386-2778 or visit www.alzheimersproject.org or call the church at (850) 997-5545 for directions. A light lunch is provided. This is a free program offering a time of sharing and learning with each other. Bring another caregiver with you. Rev. John Hicks, church pastor.

March 27

LLL Club meets at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Join for a time of food and fellowship. For more information contact Maggie Shofner at (850) 997-2442. Rev. Sean Vickers, church pastor.

March 29

Community Lenten Caravan, raising funds to assist the Clergy Family Ministry and District Benevolent Fund, will travel to Concord African Methodist Episcopal Church. Pastor Chester Brown and his congregation will host the service. The service will be centered around prayer and fasting as congregations take a journey to Resurrection Sunday.

March 30

Christ Episcopal Church Food Share distribution from 9 to 11 a.m. usually on the last Friday at 425 North Cherry Street. Father Jim May, church pastor.

Related