Mrs. Marion Drexel Pierson passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

Marion was born in Valdosta, Ga, on Nov. 30, 1927, to the late Richard Jacob Drexel, Sr. and Victoria Jonasson Drexel. She was a graduate of Valdosta High School and attended college in Jacksonville, Fla. She was a devoted wife and homemaker who enjoyed traveling, tending to her flower gardens, reading, feeding her birds and caring for her family pets.

Marion is survived by her sisters: Bertha Drexel Bailey of Jacksonville, and Dorothy Drexel St. Pierre of Thomasville, Ga; nieces: Debra Drexel Belcher (Buddy), Marion Drexel Fallin (Clay), Cecelia Bailey Stanley (Frank), Rhetta Bailey NeSmith (Mike), Victoria Bailey Taylor; and her nephews: Richard Jacob Drexel III (Wanda), and David Brett Drexel (Belinda) as well as numerous great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

She is predeceased in death by her husband, Randolph Cole Pierson, brother Richard Jacob Drexel, Jr. and nephew, Brad Bailey.

Graveside services for Marion Drexel Pierson will be held at 9 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Roseland Cemetery in Monticello, Fla., with Reverend Clay Fallin officiating.

Contributions can be made to Wolf Creek Pet Adoption Center, in Monticello, or a charity of choice. Friends and family are invited to visit her online memorial tribute page at allenfh.com.

