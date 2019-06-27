Marion Paulette Alexander Taylor, 67, of Plainfield, N.J., passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, at New Bethel AME Church, in Monticello, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 28.

Born in Miami to Surie Sr. and Ada Williams Alexander, Marion was a realtor. Survivors include her husband, John Taylor, Jr.; stepson, Justin (Kate) Taylor; siblings, Willie Mae (Charles) Kennedy, Surie Jr. (Angela), Charles and Michael Alexander; nieces, Stacey, Kaysheila and Kimberly, and numerous other relatives and friends.

