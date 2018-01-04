Martha Ann Bird Lee passed away peacefully early in the morning of December 28, 2017 at Hospice House in Tallahassee, Florida.

A fifth generation Floridian, Martha Ann was born March 13, 1932 in Monticello, Florida to Martha Van Dalsan Bird and Judge Thomas Buckingham Bird, Sr. She attended and finished school in Monticello. Martha Ann worked as an assistant in the Jefferson County Home Demonstration Agency and as a Nurse's Aid at Archbald Memorial Hospital in Thomasville, Georgia.

In 1965, Martha Ann married John Arthur Lee of Grady County, Georgia and lived for many years in Georgia, where she was a homemaker and returned to Monticello for the remainder of her life.

Martha Ann was pre-deceased by her husband, John Arthur Lee and stepdaughter, Margaret Lee. She is survived by her daughter, Frances Bird Lee, and her brother, Thomas Buckingham Bird, Jr., both of Monticello, Florida and a sister, Lee Bird Leavengood of Tampa, Florida.

A family graveside service will be held on January 13, 2018 at Roseland Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.

Related