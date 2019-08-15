Martha Nell Cooksey Meadows, 85, of Waukeenah, Fla., passed away on Aug. 12, 2019, in her home with her family by her side.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Lee Hightower; Gail David Meadows; parents, John and Mamie Lee Cooksey and son, David Meadows.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Carter of Griffin, Ga.; daughter, Ruby Hightower MacDonald and son-in-law, Dan MacDonald of Waukeenah, Fla.; son, Kenneth Medows of Luthersbille, Ga.; daughter, Reba Hightower Crowder of Griffin, Ga.; son, Craig Meadows of Clyde, Texas; daughter, Arlene Meadows Studstill and son-in-law, Hank Studstill, of Ray City Ga.; daughter, Cindy Meadows Ballantyne and son-in-law, David Ballatyne of Waukeenah; sister, Elizabeth Cooksey Boone of Luthersville, Ga.; brother, J.W Cooksey and sister-in-law, Shirley Cooksey of Waukeenah; 20 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and caring friends.

She was born and raised in Waukeenah and attended Jefferson County High School. She moved away from Waukeenah and then returned in 1983. She was a homemaker who loved cooking large meals for her family and spending time with them. Her passions were tending to her beautiful gardens, crafting handmade clothing and painting beautiful artistic designs on glassware for her loved ones.

A celebration of life will be at Waukeenah Methodist Cemetery in Waukeenah at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Related