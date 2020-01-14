Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Celebration to be held on Jan. 20

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The 38th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade and Celebration will be held on Monday, Jan. 20 beginning at 11 a.m.

The parade will begin on South Jefferson Street at Capital City Bank before traveling north around the courthouse and east on Washington Street to MLK Avenue. From there, the parade will head south to 1st Street and then east to the MLK Community Center, which is located at 1420 1st St.

A program, speakers and vendors will follow the parade, with the majority of these festivities to be held at the MLK Community Center at the end of the parade.

On the third Monday in January, every year since the death of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Jefferson County residents have been honoring his memory with this show of love and respect.

The community is invited to participate in the parade, including city and county elected officials, school bands and ROTC cadets, faith-based organizations, clubs and groups. The Monticello Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and local fire rescue branches are also encouraged to join in the march.

Parade-goers are invited to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to sit on while they enjoy the parade. Let's line the streets for a community-showing of support and admiration for this heroic martyr who had done so much to bring equality to all and end segregation in the United States.

This event is sponsored by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. For more information, contact Coordinator Charles Parrish at (850) 997-3760.