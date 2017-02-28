Mary Elizabeth Snelgrove

Mary Elizabeth Snelgrove, age 80, of Monticello, Florida passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2017. She was born in Panama City, graduated from Marianna High School, was a Red Cross certified life guard, and also taught swimming lessons. Mary was a member of Christ Episcopal Church of Monticello. She served many years on the church vestry and was a Lay Reader. She was the first female in Florida to receive Appointment of Lay Reader from the Diocese of Florida. She was also the first female member of the Kiwanis Club of Monticello. Mary worked for Steve Andris at the Jefferson County Kennel Club as Office Manager for over 40 years. She loved entertaining, adventure, and was an avid card player. She had a jubilant personality and a wonderful sense of humor. Mary was a loyal and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, parishioner and friend, who was loved by all.

She is survived by her daughters; Miriam Elizabeth Bradley of Tomball, TX and Melinda (Mendy) Lee Simmons of Monticello, FL; her son, Paul Allen Snelgrove (Gail) of Marianna, FL; her granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Rosenshein (Jon) of Chipley, FL; her grandsons, Jesse Allen Snelgrove (Kristina) of Marianna, FL and Carl Allen Bradley of Chipley, FL; her great-grandsons, Waylon Cole Snelgrove of Marianna, FL and Jacob Allen Snelgrove of Marianna, FL; her great-granddaughter, Holly Elizabeth Snelgrove of Marianna, FL; her sister Dorothy Ann Baxter of Marianna, FL; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son; William (Bill Bill) David Snelgrove and her grandsons; Dustin Groom Simmons and Jake Hunter Snelgrove.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church in Monticello with internment at the church memorial garden. Family will receive friends at the church following the service in the Fellowship Hall. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 425 N. Cherry Street, Monticello FL 32344.

Related