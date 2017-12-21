Mary King Barrington

Mary Louise King Barrington, 72, of Monticello passed unexpectedly in Tallahassee on Saturday, December 16, 2017. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24, at Memorial M.B. Church, with burial in Oakfield Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23 at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553. A member of Howard Academy's 1963 class, she was a private-duty Certified Nursing Assistant and an active member of Memorial, serving as Usher, Choir Member and in several other ministries. Cherishing precious memories are her husband, O.C. Barrington; daughter, Chicola Barrington; stepdaughter, Liwonda Barrington; son, Timothy (Loletha) King; stepson, Charles Barrington; five grandchildren; sisters, Bertha Lee Bright and Lois (John) Nelson; brothers, Joseph (Maylinda), Adolphus (Ollie), Dan (Dorothy), George (Daisy) and Willie (Gwendolyn) King; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

