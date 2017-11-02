Mary Lee King

Mary Lee Long King, 76, of Monticello, FL went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 30, 2017. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at Bethel AME Church, Monticello, with burial in Texas Hill Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553. A retired Data Entry Clerk at the Florida DHSMV, she was a lifelong member of Bethel where she was a gifted choir member and servant in all ministries. Treasuring her love are her four sons: Antonio McDaniel, Terry Broxie, Sampson Jr. and Harold King; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

