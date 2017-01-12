Be the Match… Jefferson resident donates marrow to woman in Switzerland

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

There is a chance for a cure for thousands of people suffering from blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma, or other blood disorders such as sickle-cell anemia - a bone marrow transplant.

However, it means finding exactly the right donor whose blood protein markers match those of the patient, a process more complicated than matching blood types alone; sometimes the patients either have no relatives who match them closely enough, or perhaps have no immediate or close family at all. In that case, they depend on bone marrow donations from strangers.

This is where the National Marrow Donor Program (NMDR), the largest and most diverse bone marrow registry in the world, comes in.

For the last 25 years, NMDR has operated “Be the Match,” finding matching donors for patients around the world. Chemotherapy and radiation destroy the patients’ own diseased marrow, where stem cells are manufactured, and this marrow must be replaced. For that, they depend on donors. In 2015, the NMDR facilitated 6400 matches, 70 percent of which were from non-relatives.

Audrey Waters, a 21-year-old English major at Florida Southern College in Lakeland who registered with the NMDR back in the spring, recently became a matched donor for a female leukemia patient in Switzerland. The daughter of Keith and Debbie Waters, who live in Waukeenah and attend the First United Methodist Church of Waukeenah, Waters graduated from Aucilla Christian Academy.

She first learned of NMDR when she saw the organization’s kiosk on the FSC campus. All it took to register was a few simple swabs from the inside of her cheek.

The NMDR uses this sample to identify specific protein markers, known as human leukocyte antigens (HLA) and log them into the registry. Doctors all over the world search the NMDR every day to find donors whose markers match those of their patients. It may be months before a match is found, as was the case with Waters, so the most important thing for a donor is staying committed.

Once a match is found, NMDR takes several steps to ensure the safety of both donor and recipient, including updating the donor’s health information, informing the donor about the two methods of donation, arranging a physical exam, a series of injections to build up the donor’s supply of stem cells, and then, the actual donation process. Afterwards, there are follow-up calls to the donor to see how he or she is feeling, as there are often side effects such as fatigue or flu-like symptoms (headaches, muscle aches, nausea, etc.). Waters experienced only minor fatigue and was fine after a day or so.

If a donor has to travel to a donation center (Waters had to travel to a center in Greenville, South Carolina) the NMDR covers all expenses, including overnight stays if necessary.

There are two methods of donation: extracting the bone marrow itself, requiring surgery; and the peripheral blood stem cells (PBSC) procedure, in which the blood is removed through a needle in one arm, the stem cells harvested, and the remaining blood returned through a needle in the other arm, a process similar to that used for donating blood platelets. In Waters’ case, the latter process, known as apheresis, was chosen as the best method for her. Most apheresis procedures can be done in one session lasting eight hours, but about ten percent may require two sessions, lasting from four to six hours each. For Waters, one 4½ session was all that was required.

She had no reservations about it, “once I realized that, if the situation were reversed, I would’ve wanted someone to do the same for me.” She recalls thinking that it was really cool to hear the news about finding a match in Switzerland, joking with her family that perhaps this was a long-lost cousin.

However, due to laws in Switzerland, “I knew I would never get to meet her and that was okay. I’m mainly concerned with finding out how she’s doing and if the procedure was successful. One thing the program made clear was that the procedure was not guaranteed to work with the other patient, but they have a much better chance with the donation.”

That is the main point – that the recipient now has a fighting chance, which is vastly better than no chance at all. The donation process, while not a 100 percent guarantee, greatly increases the odds in the patient’s favor for a recovery.

Still, thousands of people die each year waiting for a donor. Donors in the 18- to 44-age range are in high demand, as research shows that younger cells improve chances of survival even more, but currently, only two percent of the population is registered, something the NMDR would like to change by getting the word out and recruiting more donors.

Waters also encourages people to register. “I do tell people about the program and encourage them to sign up. You never know who may be a potential donor and possibly save a life.”

For more information about the NMDR and the donation process, visit the web site at https://bethematch.org/.

It takes commitment, but it could save a life.

And that’s about as good as it gets.